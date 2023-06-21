Under fire again. Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for comments she made about her family’s privilege in a resurfaced interview from 2007.

The interview featured Kim, now 42, Khloé Kardashian, 38, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and their mother Kris Jenner, 67, as they spoke with Inside Edition ahead of their E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In one portion of the interview, the sisters spoke about being cut off from their parents’ money at a certain age.

Kourtney, then 28 years old, explained that her father cut her off when she finished college and told her she needed to get a job within a month to “make money and support yourself.”

In response to this, Kim, who was 27 years old at the time, added, “I just think that it’s actually probably harder that we did grow up with this privileged life. But knowing that at a certain age, we were going to be cut off and we can’t ask our parents for anything. And already having that lifestyle growing up, we want to maintain that. So it’s probably even harder for us because a lot of people are doing nothing.”

Kim continued on to say that she and her sisters were taught “from a very young age” that they would have to work and “fend for [themselves],” so they have all been working since they were teens to maintain their lifestyle.

The interview clip was reposted on TikTok on June 18, and many viewers criticized Kim for her out-of-touch comments, as well as her sisters.

“I had to stop watching when I heard ‘privileged life’ and ‘harder’ in the same sentence. Disgusting,” one user wrote.

“They’re so disconnected it’s insane,” another person added.

Many users pointed out that the Kardashians had connections that other people didn’t.

“I think the privilege here is choice, opportunities, and options,” one person wrote. “Which most people don’t have.”

While this particular interview is several years old, it certainly wasn’t the last time Kim faced criticism for such comments. Many people compared it to the family’s March 2022 interview with Variety, in which Kim bluntly told viewers to “get your f–king ass up and work.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added.

Many people called out Kim for her “ignorant” statement, including actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion … nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” she wrote on Twitter. “This same 24 hours in the day s–t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

After Kim’s comments went viral, the Skims founder told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that they were taken out of context.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” she explained. “It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”