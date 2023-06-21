Since the premiere of her E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2007, Kim Kardashian has dabbled in everything from digital gaming to skincare and beauty, which made her a fortune! Keep reading to find out how she went from Paris Hilton’s BFF to billionaire.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Kim has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kim Kardashian Is a Reality TV Queen

The former closet organizer and her family’s first reality series premiered on October 14, 2007, and lasted 20 seasons before wrapping in 2021. While it’s unclear how much money the former DASH co-owner was bringing home per episode, Kris Jenner previously revealed that her children split the profits evenly.

“Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, ’cause we all film a lot, and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade … everybody’s happy,” she told Ellen DeGeneres during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Following the end of their smash hit, Kim and her family agreed to a multi-year exclusive deal with streaming service Hulu which began with the premiere of their new series, The Kardashians, in April 2022.

Kim Kardashian Is a Businesswoman

In addition to appearing on hit reality television series, Kim has dabbled in various successful business ventures, and it seems everything she touches turns to gold.

Her digital role-playing game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which launched in June 2014, was an instant success. It was estimated that Kim earned a whopping $85 million in the game’s first year alone.

In 2017, Kim launched her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. However, following her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim rebranded her beauty and skincare lines to SKKN by Kim in 2022. In addition to the beauty industry, Kim solidified her place in the fashion world when she launched SKIMS in 2019.

Just one month after walking the Met Gala red carpet in a figure-hugging Mugler gown, which was so tight that it prevented Kim from sitting down throughout the night, the reality star debuted her shapewear line to the world. In the years since, SKIMS has branched out to include sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear and accessories.

Skims’ unwavering success landed Kim ​on the cover of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue. Although it was a “down year for underwear sales” across the intimates industry, Skims cofounder and CEO, Jens Grede, revealed that it did not affect their company. In fact, Kim’s brand saw an 86% sales increase from April 2022 to April 2023. Skims is currently worth $3.2 billion as of publication.

Kim’s latest venture is a private equity firm, which she launched in September 2022 with partner Jay Sammons. According to the company’s Instagram bio, SKKY Partners’ “target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury.”

On top of all her successful business endeavors, Kim is in the process of adding another section to her résumé as she is currently working toward becoming a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian Was Married to Kanye West

On November 29, 2022, a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce granting Kim and her ex joint custody of their four children. They will split responsibility for the kids’ security and educational expenses, and the “Gold Digger” rapper is ordered to pay the beauty mogul $200,000 per month in child support.