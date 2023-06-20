Kim Kardashian admitted ex-husband Kanye West was “right” about their daughter North West’s use of TikTok when reflecting on a video that showed her eldest daughter singing sexually explicit words from an Ice Spice song.

“I think it’s always tough when you’re coparenting and someone wants something and someone doesn’t, I would say,” Kim, 42, shared in a cover interview with Time Magazine on June 20. “The Ice Spice videos, [North] said, ‘Mommy can I post this?’ I was out of town, so my nanny was there and [I] allowed it.”

The Skims founder said once she heard the lyrics, “I was like, no, no, no. We’re taking this down.”

The social media video, which was posted to the joint account shared by Kim and North in March, starred the 10-year-old singing the New York rapper’s song with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2”.

The video prompted the “Heartless” rapper’s previous comments from 2022 about his children’s use of social media to go viral. In the clip, Kanye promised that he wouldn’t allow his daughter “to be used by TikTok” and would have a discussion with his ex.

“So I think that’s the trial and error sometimes,” Kim reflected in the interview. “Then I saw on the internet that like, ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was.”

The California native however did defend her daughter’s use of the platform and promised she would fight “for her to be creative.”

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials,” Kim said of North’s posting to their mother-daughter joint account, where they have more than 16.2 million followers. “It’s always a compromise, no one is always going to agree.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians star has addressed the social media guidelines set in place between her and her ex. Kim previously told “The Goop” podcast about the “rule” she and Kanye have in place regarding their kids and the internet.

​​“I have made a rule with their dad about it – he’s not happy about that. I respect that,” the Hulu personality explained in December 2022. “But it can only be on my phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don’t do comments.”