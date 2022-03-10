Working too hard or hardly working? The Kardashian women got slammed on social media for what they said in a recent Variety interview regarding work ethic.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner sat down with Variety Magazine in an interview on March 9 to talk about their new series The Kardashians. An excerpt of the interview went viral on social media, where Kim, 41, was giving advice to businesswomen.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f—ing ass up and work,” Kim said to the interviewer. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she continued, as Kourtney, 42, chimed in with, “That’s so true, yeah.”

“You have to … you have to surround yourself with people … that want to work. Have a good work environment, where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life,” the Skims founder said. “No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work.”

Asatur Yesayants

“If you’re the smartest person in that room, you’ve gotta go to another room,” Khloé, 37, joined in.

The reality stars were hit hard with criticism once the video went public online.

“I love the ladies, but this screams of privilege. I’m sorry it’s not so easy for many. This notion that no one wants to work is wrong, and is a tired argument billionaires use to put down working class,” one fan wrote. “I really hate when they say things like that. I[t] seems like they don’t realize how privileged they are,” another joined. “‘Nobody wants to work these days’ this statement sounded like a toxic boss that can’t find people for a vacancy because he is offering sh—y conditions,” a third said.

Fans were quick to call out Kourtney specifically, as she was seen on many episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians refusing to work longer hours and getting in arguments with Kim over work ethic.

“Now Kourtney ……,” one fan wrote. “Kourtney shaking her head like they didn’t get into a brawl over her working,” another wrote, inserting laughing emojis. “Kourtney agreeing is killing me,” a third joined in, inserting laughing emojis. “All her arguments with Kim are over her not working.”

Activist and frequent Kardashian critic Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to share her thoughts on what was said by the Kardashian women. “She came up from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step parents, but in a much* smaller mansion. A TRUE GRIND. An inspiration. A photoshop icon.” In a follow-up post, The Good Place actress wrote, ““I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day sh-t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kourtney will all make appearances on The Kardashians set to air on Hulu next month. The family was not shy about being transparent on why they moved from the E! network to Hulu, stating in their Variety interview that “money matters” and how the network was a “good fit” for the family.