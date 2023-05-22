Getting real. Kim Kardashian did not hold back when it came to the “full madness” of single parenthood following her divorce from Kanye West.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” the Skims founder, 42, shared during her episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, which was released on Monday, May 22. “When you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on.”

Kim went on to say that being a mom is the “best chaos” despite the hardships.

“It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you,” she explained. “It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

The businesswoman shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West — with ex-husband Kanye, 45. Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper in February 2021. Their split was finalized in November 2022, with the former flames coming joint custody agreement.

That being said, Kim shared that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” during her “On Purpose” interview.

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” she explained, noting that it’s “really f–king hard” to be a mom of four.

“That’s the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is,” the Kardashians star added. “There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

Since welcoming her four kids, Kim hasn’t shied away from sharing them with fans. In fact, when celebrating Mother’s Day earlier this month, she posted a video of her kids sharing sweet messages on the holiday.

“Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m rude to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me,” Saint, 7, hilariously shared in the clip. “I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in my family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you. Never forget that.”