A sassy tribute! Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, hilariously roasted her mom in a Mother’s Day card by slamming her cooking abilities — or lack thereof.

The mother of four, 42, shared a snap on Sunday, May 14, of the adorable card that her 5-year-old made in school, which was titled, “All About My Mom.” One of the blank entries that Chicago had to fill in read, “The best thing she cooks is …”, to which the kiddo answered, “Mom doesn’t cook, she has a chef.”

Kim reacted to the blunt answer by writing across the snap, “OMG” with a crying laughing emoji. Shortly afterward, the Kardashians star posted a video of her making several traditional Armenian pancakes on a stove.

“Chi was wrong, I do cook LOL,” she captioned a separate photo that she shared via her Instagram Stories.

In addition to Chicago, Kim also shares children North, Saint and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This certainly wasn’t the first time when the makeup mogul was playfully slammed by one of her daughters. North, 9, has famously called out her mother on several occasions in recent years. The celebrity youngster even made a joke about Kim’s baking skills in perhaps one of her most memorable moments in October 2022.

“We made some Halloween cupcakes,” Kim was heard saying in a video she shared via her Instagram Stories that month, to which North quickly chimed in, “I did, not you. You helped me mix it.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another hilarious mom-daughter clapback, North called out the Skims founder for “never” listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Driver’s License” in a viral May 2021 video that Kim shared via her Instagram Stories.

Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time,” Kim fired back at her daughter.

It’s no secret that Kim’s daughters aren’t afraid to call out their mother. However, her sons are also quite the jokesters as well. During a June 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen playfully scolding Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, for being too loud backstage.

“Guys, can you stop?” she said to her sons. “This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please? “My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise…Don’t mess this up. Come on.”

Despite the slight commotion her kiddos can cause, Kim adores her children. During the same interview, she gushed over how talented the four are, noting that Chicago loves the praise she received from her dance recital.

“My littlest daughter Chi-Chi, she just had a performance,” the proud mom told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. “And the teacher told us when she went back [stage] after the performance, she goes, ‘Can I go out there again and do it again? I loved everyone clapping for me.'”