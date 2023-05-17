Kim Kardashian has big plans for daughter North West, even though she’s only 9 years old, an inside source exclusively tells In Touch.

“North is Kim’s first born. She’s always had hopes for her, but the pressure she puts on her, which may be unintentional, is real,” ​the source says, adding, “Kim really thinks she’s helping her daughter.”

While North has accompanied Kim and dad Kanye West to fashion shows around the world and other high profile events, the outgoing child has big dreams of her own.

“North wants to be a big star, she says she wants to be bigger and more famous than her mom and dad. That’s an enormous amount of pressure to put on a little kid,” the insider continues.

Kim has shown how she has a lot of ambition towards making North famous at such a young age. On May 12, the SKIMS founder shared a series of Instagram photos of the two dressed in nearly identical black leather outfits. “It’s North’s world, I’m just in it,” Kim wrote in the caption.

Some fans were shocked at how mature North looked in the snapshots. “Is she 9 or 19?” one person asked, while another begged, “Don’t make her grow up too soon.” One person told Kim, “She is only 9. Why are you making her grow up so quickly?”

“If Kim had her way, North would already have her own reality show, clothing line and an established brand,” the insider explains about how the SKKN founder wants her daughter to have her own empire even though she’s still in grade school.

“She’s not that far off though, it’s all part of the master plan. It’s all about being in the spotlight and staying relevant. That’s the Kardashian rule book – fame is the name of the game,” the source adds.

The aspiring lawyer certainly seems to be following the family trend. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, helped manage the careers of her five daughters have gone from being reality stars to wealthy and successful entrepreneurs thanks to their mom’s savvy guidance.

The Kardashians star already signed off on North getting her own TikTok account — albeit shared with her mom as site rules set the minimum user age at 13 — in December 2021. While her daughter used to make silly videos from her pink bedroom, she’s become far more mature since then.

North does hair and beauty TikToks and the ​mother-daughter duo have starred in numerous videos together doing everything from dancing to showing off their vacations to jumping on the latest site trends and challenges. As of publication, they have 15.9 million followers.

Reps for Kim Kardashian did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.