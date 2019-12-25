He’s out and about! Rob Kardashian was spotted at the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party on December 24, where Kim Kardashian had a hilarious request for her brother.

Unfortunately, there weren’t too many snaps of the 32-year-old sock designer, but the 39-year-old managed to upload a picture of him from afar at the lavish affair. “Rob!!!!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned a picture of Rob with other guests including Sia — who performed at the epic bash. “He can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!!!” LOL, not a bad idea though.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This year, Kourtney Kardashian hosted the soirée where other guests including Tristan Thompson, Jen Atkin, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Travis Barker and Stephanie Shepherd also scored an invite. Of course, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim couldn’t help but upload snaps and videos from their fun night. Not only did Sia perform several of her hit songs, but Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir also belted out some tunes for the audience.

It’s refreshing to see Rob — who shares daughter Dream, 3, with his ex Blac Chyna — slowly make his way back into the spotlight. Clearly, the reality star is feeling more confident with the way he looks. “Rob still struggles with his weight. He has slimmed down a bit. He feels better about himself, and that’s amazing,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Rob’s weight wasn’t just an issue for him. Some of his family members didn’t understand and were less than sympathetic. They know better know.”

Hopefully, this means we can see more of Rob on our television screens in the future. “It’s still an uphill battle, but Rob is determined to show all the haters that he’s down for the count,” the insider added. “He promises that he’ll be back in front of the cameras, but only when he’s good and ready.”

Solar/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

In early November, Kylie, 22, uploaded a photo with her big brother and Kendall at the model’s 25th birthday party. Prior to that, Kim posted a photo of Rob looking noticeably slimmer.

It seems like Rob is ready to make his comeback — just at his own pace.