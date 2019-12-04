Don’t mess with Khloé Kardashian! People were not happy with Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq after they helped the reality starlet’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, get a present for her during the Sunday, December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but KoKo defended their actions. “I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends,” the 35-year-old began on Twitter on Tuesday, December 3. “My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don’t know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all.”

The Revenge Body host continued her rant, writing, “Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m find with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

Additionally, a fan reassured the E! personality she has “a whole family” on social media who “loves” her. She replied, “I could never forget. People can talk about me all they want. I’m cool with that. I’m used to it. But don’t talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible.”

During the episode, the Good American designer found a gift on her bed in her hotel room after she got to Connecticut with her pals. “We are in another state. I am in a random hotel room. I am thinking, ‘How did Tristan know where I am? My room number? Like, I am thinking so many things. I guess I’m in shock, and I have so many who, what, when, where, whys,” she said in her confessional. “Why did he do that? For my birthday?”

However, Malika, 36, and Khadijah, 36, revealed they were the ones who secretly delivered the diamond necklace. “Tristan reached out to see if we would help give Khloé this gift,” Malika admitted. “Of course, we said yes. I think that Khloé’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan, and if this is just one step toward him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it’s good.”

Khloé and the 28-year-old athlete broke up in February after Tristan cheated on her — for the second time — with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. Over the past few months, the Canada native has made it clear he is still thinking about his ex since he frequently leaves comments on her Instagram photos and even raved about how great she is after she won the Reality Star of 2019 at the People’s Choice Awards in November.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Luckily, Khloé has some pretty great buddies to lean on post-breakup.