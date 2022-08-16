Leaning on family. Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her family during an adventurous trip to Idaho, just weeks after her split from Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, to give her followers a look into the fun vacation. In a series of several clips, the Kardashians star proved her athleticism by sharing videos of herself ziplining and wakeboarding.

While she made sure to spend time with friends, Kim also featured her kids, including daughter North West, in the posts. In one video, Kim and North, 9, excitedly explained that they were ziplining before footage cut to the reality star gliding over the trees. She was also seen walking on a narrow bridge that was held up by ropes. “No one’s ever talking me into doing this again,” Kim said as she slowly walked toward her daughter.

Despite not being a fan of the unstable walkway, Kim proved she’s a risk tasker and went on the zipline for a second time.

The Skims mogul enjoyed the great outdoors just weeks after it was revealed that she and Pete, 28, broke up.

After nine months of dating, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that the former couple had called it quits. “They amicably split this week,” one insider said on August 5.

Neither Kim nor Pete have publicly spoken about the breakup, though a source exclusively told In Touch that their romance was “great while it lasted, but unfortunately, it was never going to be a forever-love affair.”

The former Saturday Night Live star “definitely had fun with the whirlwind romance, and he truly had feelings for Kim, but he was getting tired of all the hype and the very public lifestyle,” the insider added. “That world of being on 24/7 is in Kim’s blood, it comes second nature to her. Publicity is her livelihood, not Pete’s.”

Despite the fact that they ended up calling it quits after less than a year together, the King of Staten Island actor “has no regrets.” The source continued, “He has love for her. He says he’s a better person for knowing Kim, but he’s committed to having a serious Hollywood acting career. That’s his focus.”

