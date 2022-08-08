Amicable exes! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian‘s relationship was “great while it lasted, but unfortunately, it was never going to be a forever-love affair,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The former Saturday Night Live funnyman, 28, “definitely had fun with the whirlwind romance, and he truly had feelings for Kim, but he was getting tired of all the hype and the very public lifestyle,” the insider adds. “That world of being on 24/7 is in Kim’s blood, it comes second nature to her. Publicity is her livelihood, not Pete’s.”

Although Pete and the Kardashians star, 41, ended up calling it quits after less than a year together, the King of Staten Island actor “has no regrets,” assures the source. “He has love for her. He says he’s a better person for knowing Kim, but he’s committed to having a serious Hollywood acting career. That’s his focus.”

Pete and the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, “parted as friends,” the insider notes. “Pete says he’ll always have love for Kim, and vice versa.”

While the former flames ended things on good terms, Kanye’s reaction was less than sentimental. In a since-deleted Monday, August 8, Instagram post, the “Praise God” rapper shared a mock issue of The New York Times with a headline reading, “Skete Davidson dead at 28.”

As fans know, “Skete” was the nickname Kanye gave Pete after his highly publicized posts about the comedian and his relationship with Kim. With Pete’s absence on all forms of social media, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star never posted anything in response to Kanye.

However, Pete’s friend Dave Sirus shared an alleged conversation via Instagram between the pair, wherein Pete defended Kim.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first alleged message read. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 [a.m.] and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f–k up.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum began dating Pete in October 2021 after the couple appeared together on Saturday Night Live. One of their more notable moments as a couple was attending the 2022 Met Gala together in September.