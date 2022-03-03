The Big Guide to Celebrity Feet Sizes (Because You Know You’ve Always Wondered)

Fans have a weird obsession with celebrity feet that we, to be honest, don’t understand. Those strange body parts with sometimes hairy little toes poking out are not things we enjoy looking at for any long period of time (well, maybe if we were admiring someone’s nail polish). However, because fans love looking at pics of their fave stars’ soles, we decided to do a little image scrounging of our own.

And TBH, stars have admitted to a similar obsession. Ludacris told Today that he has a bit of a foot fetish. “I definitely love girls with beautiful feet. I have a foot fetish. Messed up feet man, sometimes she can trick me and just wear boots and not even show her feet. But when I see the feet, it’s a wrap.”

Jack Black echoed a similar sentiment. He told Playboy, “They have to be clean. I’m not into, like, funky odors, but I do have a bit of a foot fetish, yes. I find myself staring at feet. I like a heel. If she’s wearing clogs, that does something for me. Flip-flops. Sandals. Bare feet are the best.”

As for Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, he once divulged an unusual secret. “My mother was Miss Greece in 1957. She’s gorgeous and she’s got beautiful toes. That’s one of the reasons I have a foot fetish today. When I was a kid I’d massage her feet.”

When it comes to Paris Hilton, though, she would rather hide her feet than look at them. In her book Confessions of an Heiress, the Simple Life alum wrote, “I desperately hate one thing about my body: I have size 11 feet.”

It seemed like a minor detail in the grand scheme of things, but she went on to explain via the Evening Standard: “It sucks because in stores, I see all these super cute shoes like Guccis, YSLs and Manolos. And when they’re brought out in my size, they look like clown shoes on me! I can’t wear flats because my feet are too long. At least high heels shrink how long my feet look. But forget about ever seeing me in ballet slippers or tennis shoes: I’d look like I was wearing canoes!”

