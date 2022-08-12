Kim Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Her SKKN by KIM Office: Tour the Showroom, Glam Room, and More

All beige everything. Kim Kardashian just gave fans an inside look at her stunning SKKN by KIM offices which features 40,000 square feet of meticulously curated furniture and design fit for the media mogul’s taste.

“Hey guys! Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared via her YouTube channel on Friday, August 11. “I’m so excited. No one’s actually really seen my whole office. So, I’m going to give you guys a tour.”

Throughout the 13-minute video, the SKIMS founder took viewers through her open-concept kitchen, in-house amphitheater, and even a half-SKIMS, half-SKKN showroom.

“My whole office was kind of decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo. But we had Michelle from Rick Owens, she did all the furniture and helped me come up with just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” Kim said as she passed through the lobby which features a gallery wall where all of her past magazine covers are framed and displayed.

The Kardashians star’s platinum blonde locks hung down to her waist as she led viewers to “one of [her] favorite things in the office”: the amphitheater.

“This came about because the space was so huge in here … and I really love the high ceilings. But I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale,” the mother of four said as she described her vision for the room.

“I wanted to be able to come in here and just honestly chill … Where I can just watch TV or movies and keep the kids entertained while I’m working and doing photoshoots,” she added, referring to her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

And, because no Kardashian space would be complete without a “glam room,” the Selfish author headed there next.

“I call it our ‘model glam room,’ because we do so many photoshoots here,” Kim said of the beauty room complete with three salon chairs, a “chill area” with a comfy couch and a separate section for tailoring. “I wanted a space where if we’re doing content for SKKN by Kim or SKIMS, we do all of our shoots here and there will be enough space for all of the models.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by KIM offices!