If a lucky suitor wants to win Kim Kardashian‘s heart, they’ll have to pass a series of tests first! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s potential dates have to go through “background checks,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Kim, her sisters and close friends do go through the dating apps and they know who’s interested in dating her,” the source says. “Guys, athletes mostly, have reached out and Kim’s team is definitely doing their research.”

The insider continues, “It’s a process and there’s a lot of shady guys out there who need to be checked out.”

“But Kim says that if she finds someone she genuinely feels a connection for, she’ll go for it. That’s what she says anyway,” the insider divulges. However, “[Kim] is not in a rush to date, but she is dipping her toe in, very slowly though.”

Kim, 40, and her ex-husband, Kanye West, parted ways in February after seven years of marriage. Kanye, 44, made headlines with model Irina Shayk on June 8 when they were spotted hanging out in France. In Touch confirmed the couple was dating just a day later.

The source also notes that the SKIMS CEO is “happy he’s seeing Irina and whoever else.”

“But as far as her dating out in public, she’s still holding off. Her biggest fear is getting used by some guy for fame and looking foolish. She knows how this game is played and she’s a pretty good judge of character,” the insider adds. “Her guard is always up anyway so you can imagine how she feels about letting someone get close.”

On June 25, Kim seemingly supported her ex when she stepped out rocking a puffy orange Yeezy jacket for a night out in Los Angeles.

Shutterstock (2)

The mother of four candidly opened up about her split during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion earlier that month. “It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” she told host Andy Cohen about her divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” Kim said. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”