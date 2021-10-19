Kim Kardashian has agreed to buy her and estranged husband Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills, California, home and all of its contents from the rapper as part of their ongoing divorce, In Touch confirms.

Both parties agreed to this deal as part of an October 15 filing obtained by In Touch that states that Kim “shall acquire the Long Valley Residence and its contents from Respondent for $23,000‚O00 (“the Funds”), $20‚000,000 allocated to the Residence and $3‚000,000 to the contents” and was signed by both Kim and Kanye on September 21.

A previously source confirmed to In Touch in March 2021 that Kim had no intention of moving out of the property at the time.

Rachpoot/MEGA

Since Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, the exes have remained incredibly amicable toward one another. The former couple have been spotted together numerous times, including in New York City before her SNL debut, an October 1 outing at Nobu and multiple listening parties for his album Donda.

Two months prior to their split, source told In Touch that Kim and Kanye were “worlds apart” from each other emotionally.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” the insider said at the time.

The former couple share four children together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. And after Kim asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Kanye responded to the filing on April 9 and also sought the same custody arrangement, according to documents obtained by In Touch. As for the reason for their split, both Kim and Kanye cited “irreconcilable differences” in their filings.

Another source previously dished that “[Kim] does respect him and will always have love for him,” and that during their divorce, she was “not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

“They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public, which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children,” the source added, before saying that the couple still “communicate with each other, especially important stuff regarding the kids, setting up playtime, things like that.”