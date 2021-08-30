‘You Still in Love With Me’: All of Kanye West’s Possible References to Kim Kardashian in ‘Donda’

Supportive ex or winning her back? Kanye West’s long-awaited album, Donda, finally dropped on Sunday, August 29, and many of the lyrics include references to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, amid rumors the rapper is trying to win her back.

While the famous couple may no longer be together after Kim, 40, filed for divorce in February, their relationship has provided plenty of inspiration for the rapper, 44. Throughout the process, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum offered immense support to Ye, appearing at every listening event — sometimes with their children, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, in tow — and becoming a part of the events herself.

At the latest listening event in Chicago, the musician’s hometown, held on Friday, August 27, the SKIMS founder appeared in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress.

The amount of time Kim has spent with the “Gold Digger” rapper through the promotion of his 10th album, paired with the imagery of the reality TV star in a wedding dress, sparked rumors that the couple, who were married for six years, were reconciling.

One onlooker told In Touch that Kim “couldn’t stop staring at Kanye and you could tell by the look in her eyes that she felt nostalgic.”

However, the gesture was likely a symbol of how much they mean to one another and how dedicated they still are to their children and coparenting.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

“[She] will always have love for him,” a source previously told In Touch following the split.

The album, named for Kanye’s late mother, Donda, who died in 2007, is filled with references to himself and Jesus, veiled shade at his nemesis, Drake (though he is never mentioned by name), and, of course, lyrics seemingly about Kim and their family.

Keep scrolling to see all of the lyrics on Kanye’s Donda album that may be about Kim and their relationship.