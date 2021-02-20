Moving forward. Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a divorce after nearly 7 years of marriage, her loved ones are “committed” to keeping him “a part of their family,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy,” the insider says. “Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 40, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split in her court docs submitted on Friday, February 19, In Touch can confirm. The KKW beauty guru is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In addition to her custody wishes, she requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support for either her or Kanye, 43.

It seems the now-exes are both on the same page about coparenting. “The family will always love him as the father to Kim’s children,” adds the insider.

Earlier this month, Kim dropped a hint about their changed living situation while taking to social media. The mom of four seemingly took over Kanye’s showroom closet in their Calabasas home, which further fueled breakup rumors.

The former power couple’s dynamic became increasingly tense in 2021. On January 5, multiple sources told In Touch that she was ready to begin the divorce process after some soul-searching. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider shared at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Shutterstock (2)

Kim’s family and friends were not shocked about their looming split, according to the insider who claimed, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

The business mogul and rapper’s romance started in April 2012, shortly before her divorce from Kris Humphries was finalized in June 2013. Kim and Kanye later tied the knot in front of friends and family in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

Luckily, both of them will have plenty of support amid their divorce proceedings.