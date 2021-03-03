Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Hidden Hills Home Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian has no plans to move out of her Hidden Hills home amid her divorce from husband Kanye West, a source confirms to In Touch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, will stay at the sprawling California-based mansion with the couple’s four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 21-month-old Psalm as they go through their legal proceedings. TMZ was the first to break the news of Kardashian’s living situation on Wednesday, March 3.

Rachpoot/MEGA

It appears the Skims founder wants to keep a sense of familiarity for their children as they all adjust to a new normal. “She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” an insider tells Us Weekly about her choice to stay near family in Calabasas. “There was never a question — Kim was going to keep the home.”

West, 43, spent a lot of time designing the stunning property, but he was in Wyoming for a good portion of 2020 amid their marital woes. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from the Yeezy fashion designer on February 19, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

In the court documents, the KKW Beauty CEO asked for joint physical and legal custody of their four kids. She also asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support for either her or the “I Love It” rapper.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Although Kimye’s split will be a transition for the entire Kardashian brood, another source previously told In Touch that her loved ones are “committed” to keeping West “a part of their family” even after their divorce is finalized. “The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy,” added the insider, noting, “Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families.”

The night before she filed for divorce, Kardashian appeared to embrace her new relationship status as she was spotted without her wedding ring during an outing in Los Angeles on February 18.

Khloé Kardashian later posted a cryptic quote appearing to show support to her sister. “There’s always a blessing in disguise in every situation. Something far greater always comes out of moments that test you,” the message shared via her Instagram Story on February 22 read. “Keep going. Keep rising. Keep believing.”