Taking precaution. Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, North West, seems to understand the severity of the coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 13, to reveal the “quarantine house” that her 6-year-old made for her dolls.

“North and her houses, she made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye [West] with windows so we can look out,” the 39-year-old said as she showed off North’s creation. She made the home out cardboard for her dolls, which look like her mom and dad. Inside the house was a pillow, a floor mat, some books and a little table featuring a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite having a laugh at her oldest child’s imaginary play, Kim and her family seem to be using their platform on social media to help raise awareness for the coronavirus pandemic. Kim’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story to send positive vibes amid growing concern.

“God please protect my family, friends and humanity,” read a prayer she reshared from the Daily Bible Verses Inspiration Instagram account. “Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected.”

The 35-year-old also shared an infographic with information about how her fans and followers can practice good hygiene and remain safe during the pandemic. “I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you. Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones,” she wrote on her IG Story.

In her list of tips, she advised followers to “wash your hands frequently,” “avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands,” and “avoid close contact with people who are sick,” which all align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s online guide to how to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Many celebrities have spoken out about the global pandemic, and others have been directly affected. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 and actor Orlando Bloom revealed he will be in self-quarantine after returning to the United States from filming Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row in the Czech Republic.