Stylish sisters! Kim Kardashian rocked a shiny, silver metallic two-piece bralette and leggings, while Khloé Kardashian stunned in a see-through blue mini dress at the Skims swim pop up event in Miami, Florida.

The shapewear company founder, 41, picked a striking ensemble for the Saturday, March 19, evening event, which she complemented with black sunglasses and silver high heels. She also shared a few moments from the unique venue to her Instagram Stories throughout the day.

In her first Story, Kim took a video of a silver waterfall backdrop, which had a three-dimensional indentation of “Skims” sprawled across it. In another clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed for a photo in front of the wall later that night, with her outfit perfectly matching the background.

For the Good American founder’s part, she flaunted her stunning figure in a sheer, royal blue sleeveless dress. The mesh fabric and cutouts revealed some skin on her upper torso and teased her cleavage as Khloé, 37, walked beside her older sister.

The ladies hit up the fun event just one day after Kim promoted the launch of her Skims swim line on Instagram in a carousel post. In the two pictures, the black-haired beauty gave off mermaid vibes as she lay across the shoreline in a sexy, charcoal-colored bikini under the moonlight.

“Just dropped @skims swim,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 18.

While fans know that Kim is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion, Khloé is also no stranger to trying on some sexy and risqué outfits. Most recently, the blonde babe uploaded several images of herself via Instagram on March 11, donning a see-through Mugler dress, patterned with countless blue stars after going out for dinner in Los Angeles two nights prior.

Though she kept her first post caption-less, Khloé included a playful one for her second upload that day.

“You wanna roll?” she wrote alongside a photo of her rocking the mesh look, as she leaned over a car seat for the photo.

It seems the sisters enjoyed their much-needed Miami getaway after struggling with a few problems in their personal lives in recent months. Khloé made headlines amid her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal in December 2021. After one month of accusations that the NBA player, 30, fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still in a relationship, Tristan revealed the paternity test for Maralee’s 3-month-old son, Theo, were positive in January 2022 and issued a public apology to Khloé.

Meanwhile, the Skims founder has been happily dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since October 2021, but she has also been dealing with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s ongoing social media attacks against her and Pete, 28, since early February.

However, Kim’s comedian boyfriend has been “incredibly loyal” to her throughout the ordeal, an insider exclusively told In Touch on Tuesday, March 15.

“He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her,” the source added. “Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

Amid all of the drama, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming Hulu series on Thursday, April 14.

