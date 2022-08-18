Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is “taking some time to adjust to having two children,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in August, and her supportive family are “grateful the baby is home,” the insider adds, noting that Khloé “will take care of her son full time.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the professional basketball player, 30, who also share daughter True Thompson, confirmed their growing family in July.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told In Touch in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Since the birth of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, Khloé is “on Cloud 9,” a separate source told Life & Style. “She’s obsessed with him and hardly leaves his side.”

The newborn “looks just like True and is adorable and getting bigger every day,” the insider dished.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

As it stands, Khloé hasn’t shared a photo of her son on social media. “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to,” assured the source.

For Tristan’s part, he too has remained tight-lipped about his baby boy. The NBA star, who is now a father of four, was recently embroiled in a scandal after welcoming his third child, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

Tristan and the Houston-based personal trainer, 31, conceived Theo in March of that year, while the Canada native was still in a relationship with Khloé. Initially, Tristan denied he was the father. After a paternity test proved otherwise, he publicly apologized.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram in January. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé later commented that she found out about Tristan’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.”

“I mean, all of it is f–ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” she explained during an appearance the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May. “Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”