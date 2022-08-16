Happy mama! Khloé Kardashian is “on Cloud 9” with her “adorable” son, a source exclusively tells Life & Style about her newborn baby boy, who shares a striking resemblance to his big sister, True Thompson.

“She’s obsessed with him. She hardly leaves his side,” gushes the source about the Kardashians star’s instant bond with her son, adding that she “has a lot of help” from her staff, friends and family.

The sweet boy, whose name and photo have yet to be released, is sure to steal hearts. “The baby looks just like True and is adorable and getting bigger every day,” says the insider. “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A separate source confirmed to Life & Style on August 5 that Khloé, 38, and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate, four years after their daughter, True, was born in April 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November,” the reality star’s rep told Life & Style on July 13 after news broke about their new addition. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and NBA player’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child before their split. The on-again, off-again couple called it quits for good after Khloé learned that Tristan, 31, impregnated Maralee Nichols in March 2021.

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June of that year before giving birth to their son, Theo, the following December. Less than one month later, in January, a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was indeed the father of the child.

Despite the drama surrounding their uncoupling, Khloé is “allowing Tristan to be as present as he wants to be,” the source continues. “She knows it’s over, she wants it to be over, but she’s never going to deny him from seeing his child. It’s not her personality!”

That being said, the exes aren’t being overly friendly. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” a separate source told In Touch at the time of baby No. 2’s announcement.

Fans saw just how devastated Khloé was over the situation during the season 1 finale of the Kardashians. At the time, viewers were not aware the Good American founder and Canadian athlete were expecting a second child.

She later admitted the “most offensive” part was that she “found out with the rest of the world” about Tristan’s paternity scandal during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on May 24.

“I mean, all of it is f—ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” the reality star said. “Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”