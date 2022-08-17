Proud parents! While Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not revealed any information about baby No. 2, sources have shared insight into what life with their son is like. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Khloé and Tristan’s son.

When Was Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son Born?

The pair welcomed their second child together via surrogate, In Touch confirmed on August 5. However, the baby’s birth date has not yet been revealed.

What Is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name?

Khloé and Tristan have not yet announced the name of their son or shared any photos of him. However, fans have shared their theories on the newborn’s possible moniker.

During a January 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good American founder discussed names when she was pregnant with daughter True Thompson. “I think, if it’s a boy, I’ll go with Junior,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “Tristan Jr. Then, for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

The clip resurfaced on TikTok after it was revealed the exes were expecting another child together. “If she names baby boy Tristan Jr.,” one fan captioned her TikTok video on August 6.

Shortly afterward, several social media users rushed to the comments section to weigh in on the matter. “God, I hope not,” one user wrote. “Not a Jr. Tristan we need to name him Loyal [sic],” another wrote. “If her sisters haven’t talked her out of that one, no one can lol [sic].”

Meanwhile, other fans noted that the E! alum might have named her son after her late father, Robert Kardashian.

How is Khloé Kardashian Adjusting to Being a Mother of Two?

Following the birth, a source told Life & Style that Khloé is “on Cloud 9” with her “adorable” son.

“She’s obsessed with him. She hardly leaves his side,” the source gushed about the Kardashians star’s instant bond with her son. They added that Khloé “has a lot of help” from her staff, friends and family.

The insider added that the newborn baby boy shares a striking resemblance to his big sister. “The baby looks just like True and is adorable and getting bigger every day,” they shared. “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”

What Has Khloé Kardashian Said About Surrogacy?

Fans likely weren’t shocked when it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan chose to have baby No. 2 via surrogate, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been open about the struggles in her first pregnancy.

“I almost miscarried with True in the beginning, but I didn’t know that was a lingering thing,” Khloé explained during a March 2021 episode of KUWTK. “This is all really kind of shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s all really hard for me to digest.”

The California native also explained that all of her future pregnancies will be considered “high-risk” with an “80 percent chance” of having a miscarriage.

She continued to consider surrogacy on the E! show. “I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family,” Khloé explained during the May 13 episode of KUWTK.

“Well, I know you love to have control and you love to have your say and be hands-on, but obviously, this situation for us, you kind of have to take a little step back,” Tristan told her in a separate conversation. “Of course, you could monitor, but we got to trust the process and know that everything’s going to be OK. And we’re in this together, and it’s going to be just fine. We got this.”

Khloé once again opened up more about the “tedious” and “hard” surrogacy process during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021. “It was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate,” she explained at the time, noting the COVID-19 pandemic made things even more difficult. “I did have one and then it fell through,” she revealed. “There’s so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Broken Up?

Despite having a second child together, the coparents have chosen not to rekindle their romance. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source told In Touch, noting that the exes “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.” “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider told the outlet, referring to Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

In February, a source told In Touch that Khloé and Tristan only communicate when it comes to raising True. “As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” the insider admitted. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.” The Revenge Body star “would love to erase the past,” but knows she and the Canadian athlete “just can’t go back there again.” The insider added that their on-and-off relationship “isn’t an option anymore.”