Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, In Touch confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member of the family has a moniker yet. So, what did she name baby No. 2? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Khloé and Tristan’s son’s name.

What Did Khloe Name Her New Baby?

Similar to sister Kylie Jenner’s second child’s hidden name, Khloé also hasn’t revealed the moniker she chose for her second child. However, she has previously mentioned a few ideas she already had in mind.

During a January 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good American founder opened up about possible names if she gave birth to a son. However, she welcomed daughter True Thompson that April.

“I think, if it’s a boy, I’ll go with Junior,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “Tristan Jr. Then, for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fans of the Hulu personality recalled this moment, and one TikTok user even shared the video following the birth of her second child.

“If she names baby boy Tristan Jr.,” the fan captioned her TikTok video on August 6.

Shortly afterward, multiple social media users flooded the comments section to weigh in on the matter.

“God, I hope not,” one user commented. “Not a Jr. Tristan we need to name him Loyal [sic],” another wrote. “If her sisters haven’t talked her out of that one, no one can lol [sic].”

However, countless fans also mentioned the possibility that the mom of two used her late father’s name, Robert Kardashian.

“Honestly, Robert would slay,” one commented. “Just name that baby Robert please lol [sic],” another wrote, whereas a third chimed in, “I feel like she’s traditional in that way, so, maybe. Isn’t Rob a Jr.?” referring to Khloé’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe Named Her Daughter Out of Tradition

Only four days after True was born, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed her daughter’s beautiful and unique name. One month later, she explained the meaning behind True’s moniker.

“My grandma MJ suggested True,” Khloé wrote on her former Khloe With a K app. “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name.”

The blonde beauty also explained how her grandmother’s suggestion “stuck with [her] for [her] entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”