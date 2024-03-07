mason disick shows off denim outfit in rare appearance

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her nephew Mason Disick in an Instagram Story video posted on Wednesday, March 6. The reality star didn’t pan to Mason’s face in the clip, but showed off his full ensemble.

The video showed Mason, 14, wearing a full denim outfit, which consisted of baggy pants and a matching jacket. He paired the look with tan work boots and a chain hanging down one leg. The outfit also included a designer belt and Mason accessorized with rings on three of his fingers, which Khloé, 39, zoomed in on as she filmed.

“Go offfff Mase,” the Good American founder captioned the clip. In the background, she could be heard narrating the look as the teenager, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, modeled.

Several of the family members appeared to have been together when the video was filmed, as Khloé also posted a quick video with sister Kylie Jenner, as well as footage of Mason’s younger brother, Reign Disick, and another clip of Corey Gamble.

In recent years, Mason has decided not to appear on the family’s Hulu reality show and is rarely seen in social media posts. The last time fans saw the eldest Kardashian-Jenner grandkid was ahead of his 14th birthday in December 2023. Kim Kardashian posted a group photo with several of the kids, including Mason, who posed next to Scott, 40, in the shot.

In an October 2022 interview, Kourtney, 44, explained that Mason is not a fan of the spotlight. “He doesn’t want any part of it,” she admitted. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, filmed their 2022 wedding for a 2023 Hulu special called Til Death Do Us Part and fans noticed that Mason did not appear in any of the footage. However, paparazzi photos that were taken during the wedding week confirmed that he was in attendance for the nuptials in Italy.

Before he decided to stay off social media, Mason secretly created an Instagram account in 2020, which his parents quickly deleted. From his brief experience on the app, Mason learned an important lesson, which he later shared with his cousin North West.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives [on TikTok] unless someone is with her,” Mason texted Kim, 43, in 2021. “Because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the same exact thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.” Kim shared a screenshot of the text to her Instagram Story at the time.

In 2022, social media posts that claimed to be from an account run by Mason went viral online and Kourtney shut down speculation that her son was behind them. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she wrote. “So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”