Fans slammed Khloé Kardashian after she was accused of heavily editing a new photo, with many fans stating she looked unrecognizable.

Khloé, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 14, to share a photo of herself posing with friend Erin Paxton, who previously worked as a production manager on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Me and my Paxy PP,” she captioned the photo.

Shortly after the TV personality shared the photo, several of her fans rushed to the comments section to accuse Khloé of editing her appearance in the photo. “Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face,” one person wrote, while another asked where her “chin” was.

An additional person said she looked “ridiculous” in the photo and compared her to her mother, Kris Jenner, who has also been accused of altering her appearance in photos.

The recent post is not the first time Khloé has faced backlash for editing her photos. In April 2023, she took to Instagram to share two selfies of herself and Kris, 68, that many people assumed were edited.

“Khloé you look so good without the filters. You don’t need them honey ur gorgeous,” one fan told the TV personality, while another added, “Brooo, stop with the FaceApp.”

Others noted that Kris didn’t look like herself and accused Khloé of changing her mother’s appearance, as well. “Girrrrrl we know damn well Kris doesn’t look that young,” another social media user commented. Someone else chimed in, “Girl that is not Kris.”

After the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was slammed several times for editing her photos, an insider told Life & Style that Kris is concerned about keeping up her youthful appearance. “She’s totally filtered and photoshopped to within an inch of her life in anything she puts out, even videos,” the source told the outlet in February. “She justifies it by saying it’s just the way social media is, everyone does it.”

The insider added that Kris has gotten used to the way she looks in the edited photos, and likely won’t change her ways. “After so many years of posting such filtered photos, she’s half-convinced that’s what she actually looks like,” the source continued. “The reality is always a shock. She hates seeing herself aging.”

Meanwhile, other fans are concerned that Kris has gone overboard with her plastic surgery after she allegedly had a nose job. “By over-pushing the nasal bone, she ended up with an asymmetrical position on the left side while the lower half of her nose remained in the midline,” Dr. Yoel Shahar — who has not treated Kris — told Life & Style about the work Kris has had done. “She needs to have another operation and move back the right side of the nasal bone!”