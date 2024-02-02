kim kardashian slammed for not wearing helmet while skiing

Kim Kardashian’s fans are worried for her safety after she posted Instagram photos from her recent trip to Aspen, Colorado. The comments section of Kim’s Monday, January 29, post was flooded with criticism, as fans noticed that the reality star wasn’t wearing a helmet on the ski slopes.

“Stunning but you couldn’t find a helmet that matched the fit?” one person wondered, while another commented, “Kimberly you simply must wear a helmet!” Someone else wrote, “Wear a helmet please,” and another fan pointed out, “A helmet would make this even hotter.”

Kim’s post featured two photos of her showing off her ski ensemble, which consisted of a black jacket and matching pants. The reality star, 43, also rocked stylish goggles and a black headband to keep her ears warm. A third photo in the carousel showed her headed to the slopes on the chairlift with sister Khloé Kardashian, which is where fans noticed that she still didn’t have a helmet on her head.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite the criticism, a source told People that Kim “regularly wears a helmet” when she’s skiing. Khloé, 39, did have a helmet on amid the winter getaway. Kim often shares photos of herself on ski trips during the winter months, with Aspen being a favorite spot for the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

Once the vacation was over, it was back to reality for the Hulu star, who was seen reuniting with her ex-husband, Kanye West, on Tuesday, January 30. The exes were both spotted at Nobu Malibu for a dinner party with daughter North, 10, and her friends. They arrived at the hotspot separately for the occasion.

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim has admittedly struggled to coparent with the rapper, 46, since their split in February 2021. The two were on amicable terms at first – Kim even showed up in a wedding dress for Kanye’s Donda album release event in August 2021 – but have had issues since their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

“Coparenting is really f–king hard,” Kim admitted in a December 2022 interview, which brought her to tears. However, she said that she’s done her best to hide her true feelings about Kanye from their four kids.

“This is real, heavy, grown-up s–t that they are not ready to deal with,” she explained. “When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye also share a daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. “I definitely protected [Kanye],” the Skims founder added. “And I still will in the eys of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”