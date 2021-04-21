The Kardashians Have ‘Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson and ‘Don’t Think About the Past’

It’s all good. The Kardashian-Jenner family has put the past behind them when it comes to Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and his bombshell February 2019 cheating scandal.

“The entire family has forgiven Tristan — they don’t even think about the past anymore,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about.”

The NBA star, 30, shocked fans when Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods revealed he had kissed her at his house after a night of partying over two years ago. Though Tristan denied the claims, he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36 — who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson — split shortly after the news broke.

The Boston Celtics player and the Revenge Body host reconciled their romance while quarantining together alongside their toddler in Los Angeles in spring 2020.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Shutterstock

Since then, the Good American founder has been feeling positive about their romance and is even “open to marriage if things work out” between them, an insider previously told Life & Style. “She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married. But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

It appears things are, in fact, going well for the dynamic duo. In December 2020, the athlete gifted the reality star with a massive diamond “promise ring” just before Christmas, a second insider told Life & Style a month later. Tristan has also been featured regularly on season 20 of KUWTK, which is noteworthy considering it’s the legendary series’ final season. On the April 15 episode, the couple enjoyed a cute night of UFO-watching — and even thought they saw a possible unidentified flying object.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player has been “going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the source noted at the time. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”