Rolling with the punches! Khloé Kardashian got a good laugh from former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo’s commentary of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian during the season 18 premiere of the E! reality show.

“I’m literally squealing,” the 35-year-old wrote on the video shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 31. “God bless @steph_shep for sending me this! And for #dritadavanzoladyboss for how funny this is.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the clip, the former reality star, 44, narrated the entire physical fight that transpired between the two sisters. “You gotta watch this. Kourtney and Kim fight, if you did not watch this it’s the funniest thing you will ever see in your life,” she began when the altercation started to heat up. “You can definitely tell they had no types of fights growing up. I don’t think not one of them in life had a physical altercation that’s why this is priceless. I don’t know what they are fighting over. Who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably borrowed her tanning cream and never returned it.”

As the first blows started, she continued, “But Kourtney throws something at Kim, misses. Kim’s like, ‘Bitch are you crazy that could have hit me in the face and my f–king doctors not even around and you know that.’ So Kim steps up. She’s like, ‘What’s up.’ Kourtney is like, ‘Get out of here.’’”

As the camera pans to the Good American designer, Drita stated, “Oh God. Khloé’s like, ‘This is a joke. I don’t understand why no one comes at me like this. I’m dying to f—k up someone in this family, anybody. Why doesn’t anyone come at me like this because this is hysterical, Kim thinking she’s hurting somebody.’”

The former VH1 star went on to describe Kourtney and Kim’s brawl. “Kim throws like an elbow punch but misses, I don’t know what that was. But then kicks Kourtney, Kourtney kicks her back real quick. Good reflexes. Not bad. Slaps her like a 2-year-old in the sandbox.” She added, “Kim got a mark on her arm, that’s it, it’s over. Kim’s not perfect anymore. She actually has an imperfection on her body. She’s gonna kill her.”

The March 26 premiere episode left everyone speechless as the ladies argued over their perceived work ethics. The Poosh founder was seen yelled at him Kim to “change the narrative” associated with her career goals.

Following the blow-up episode, brother Robert Kardashian jokingly tweeted, “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club.” Additionally, Kourtney has since hinted that their fight led her to take a step back from filming and claimed she was left bleeding after the altercation.

If you have a sister, this fight is all too relatable and Drita’s narration is what we all needed.