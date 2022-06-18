Clearing the air! Khloé Kardashian denied a rumor that she was dating “another NBA player” player following her dramatic split from ex Tristan Thompson.

Instagram fan account @kardashiansocial shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message exchange on Friday, June 17, initially posted by celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi via Instagram Stories.

The conversation featured an unidentified person’s text message, claiming they “heard” that the Kardashians star, 37, was “seeing” another basketball star. After the recipient asked, “Do you know who?” the other responded, “No, my boss couldn’t remember his name. Sorry!”

After stumbling across the post, Khloé politely clarified that the speculation was false.

Courtesy of Deux Moi/Instagram

“Definitely NOT true!!!” she commented. “I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes, but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Just one day prior, the Good American founder admitted she felt “hurt” when she learned about Tristan’s cheating scandal, which was featured in the season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, June 16.

Courtesy KardashianSocial/Instagram

“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments,” she wrote via Twitter that day. “We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take [your] moment — cry/scream — but remain composed. [And] remember that love heals [and] teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all … LOVE.”

During the family’s reality TV series, sister Kim Kardashian broke the news to Khloé of the Chicago Bulls player’s affair with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

After unravelling the details on the phone, viewers could hear Khloé crying on the other end of the call.

In June 2021, Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, 31, to which he responded by acknowledging he had sex with her on his 30th birthday in March 2021 but requested to take a paternity test. That December, she gave birth to a baby boy named Theo. The following month, the athlete confirmed he was the father of the child via his Instagram Stories, while also apologizing to Khloé in a separate Story.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in early January. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloé and son Prince with his other ex Jordan Craig.

Despite having to deal with the aftermath of Tristan’s affair, Khloé still made it a point to protect True’s relationship with her father.

“Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True,” a source told Us Weekly on June 16. “She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him.”