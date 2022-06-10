Subtle? Khloé Kardashian reacted to a fan’s online message calling out her ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal.

“I respect y’all for being on this positivity s—it, but F–K Tristan!!! #TheKardashians,” the Twitter user wrote on Thursday, June 9, to which the Hulu star, 37, commented with four red heart emojis.

Khloé’s public reaction came on the heels of the latest episode of The Kardashians, which began streaming earlier that day. Tristan’s paternity test scandal with Maralee Nichols was revealed toward the end of the episode, with Kim Kardashian calling sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to break the news about the basketball player, 31.

“This whole declaration is in this thing,” the Skims founder, 41, said while talking on the phone to momager Kris Jenner. “It says, ‘I slept with her.’ The whole thing is saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So, I sent it to him, and said ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—king know!”

The KKW Beauty founder later told Kylie, 24, that her “soul dies for [Khloé]” and admitted she was “literally shaking” about the situation, while the Poosh founder, 43, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder called it “insane.”

Kim then confessed how she was “so team him” prior to this news, whereas Kylie and Kourtney concluded that Khloé “doesn’t deserve this.”

Eventually, the Good American founder called Kim back and was heard saying, “What the f—k is this?” The episode ended on this as a cliffhanger.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True Thompson together. The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021, shortly before the NBA player began a sexual relationship with Maralee, conceiving their child in March of that year.

The former personal trainer then filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, which he responded by acknowledging that they had sex at the time she claimed in the suit. However, he requested to take a paternity test. Maralee then gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, at the time that the paternity suit news made headlines.

One month later, the Chicago Bulls center player publicly confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories in early January. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son … I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

In his statement, he also apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he added at the time. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”