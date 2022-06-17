Honesty hour! Khloé Kardashian admitted she was “hurt” by Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal in a candid message on Thursday, June 16, following the season finale of The Kardashians.

“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them,” the Good American founder, 37, tweeted in reference to the Hulu show’s finale. “Take [your] moment — cry/scream — but remain composed. [And] remember that love heals [and] teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all … LOVE.”

During the final episode of The Kardashians’ debut season, fans watched the aftermath of Khloé finding out Tristan, 31, impregnated a woman named Maralee Nichols after having sex with her on his birthday in March 2021, while he and Khloé were still together. Kim Kardashian sent the news to her sister after court documents were leaked.

“His whole declaration is in this thing,” the Skims founder, 41, said while talking on the phone to momager Kris Jenner. “It says, ‘I slept with her.’ The whole thing is saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So, I sent it to him, and said ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—king know!”

Kim later told Kylie Jenner that her “soul dies for [Khloé] and she was “literally shaking” over the situation. Kylie, 24, and Kourtney Kardashian both called the scandal “insane.”

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, in which he responded by acknowledging that he had sex at the time she claimed in suit but requested to take a paternity test. Tristan was later confirmed to be the father of the child, a baby boy named Theo, whom Maralee gave birth to in December 2021.

Tristan and Khloé share 4-year-old daughter True, and the Canadian athlete also has a son named Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Khloé finally opened up to fans about Tristan’s scandal after The Kardashians showed what unfolded. However, she hinted at her anger by reacting to a tweet shading the athlete on June 9.

“I respect y’all for being on this positivity s—it, but F–K Tristan!!! #TheKardashians,” a Twitter user wrote to which KoKo commented with four red heart emojis.