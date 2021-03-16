Reflecting on the past. Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message seemingly about boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid engagement rumors.

“You may not see it today or tomorrow, but you will look back in a few years and be absolutely perplexed and awed by how every little thing added up and brought you somewhere wonderful — or where you always wanted to be,” the message shared via her Instagram Story read. “You will be grateful that things didn’t work out the way you once wanted them to.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Boston Celtics stud, 30, have been in an off-and-on relationship since 2016. Despite not one, but two cheating scandals, the couple now appear to be in a great place. In fact, KoKo sparked engagement rumors (again) while rocking a massive ring on the cover of Gritty Pretty magazine.

The reality TV mama posed in a nude plunging swimsuit for the publication. She kept her jewelry to a minimum in the cover shoot, allowing the sparkler to take center-stage.

Previously, the E! star also sparked engagement rumors when she displayed the same diamond ring during a shoot for her clothing line, Good American.

That being said, a source told Life & Style Tristan “surprised” his girlfriend with a “promise ring” just before Christmas. “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the source divulged. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it!”

Although the pair, who share daughter True Thompson, 2, are not engaged (yet), it’s clear they’re going strong. The designer gushed over her beau on social media for his 30th birthday.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart, and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would,” the mom of one shared in the rare post on March 13. “For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you, and it still feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday, TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!

In response, the NBA baller replied, “I LOVE YOU SOO MUCH KOKO,” alongside two red heart emojis. “Let’s keep building amazing memories!!!”

In July 2020, a source exclusively told In Touch Khloé took Tristan back because he “promised her he’s a changed man, and she says she believes him.”

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider said. “She’s always loved him and always will.”