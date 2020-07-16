Khloé Kardashian had nothing but great things to say about Tristan Thompson during a new interview on Thursday, July 16. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed how “grateful” she is to be getting along well with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller as they raise their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

It “surprises the hell out of me, too,” the Good American founder, 36, told E!’s Daily Pop about the great strides they’ve made in coparenting. “We’re doing a great job.”

Khloé admitted she learned a lot from her parents about how to maintain a positive relationship even after going through a rough patch.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together,” she added. “So, I come from a family that … just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life.”

“You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author further explained. “So, I’m just used to that. I’m sure it’s so weird to so many people.”

Khloé also said Tristan, 29, has been “so amazing during this quarantine” and “so helpful.”

“You know, when you can’t rely on so many other people’s help, it’s so great that you have like, essentially he’s your partner, he’s True’s dad,” she gushed. “And I need his help more now.” All in all, she revealed it has been “weirdly really good.”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It seems Tristan’s efforts have shown the reality star a different side of him following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Khloé recently took him back because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source exclusively told In Touch, “and she says she believes him.”

“Khloé and Tristan have been trying to work their relationship out for a while now,” another insider previously told In Touch. “Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions.”

We’ll soon get another update on the duo in upcoming episodes of KUWTK!