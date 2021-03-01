Water under the bridge? Jordyn Woods gave ex-friend Kylie Jenner a subtle shout-out on Instagram two years after the cheating scandal involving Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The model, 23, used the Kylie + Kendall slim filter by user sasha_soul_art via Instagram on Monday, March, 1, as she gave fans a tour of boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Minneapolis home.

Courtesy Jordyn Woods/Instagram

“A sweet gesture, you know, I just had to get on a flight and come to Minnesota because he just got home, too. So, I am now in Minnesota, and it is so beautiful outside,” Jordyn said on her Story. “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to how cold it is, though.”

Courtesy Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player’s Midwest abode was covered in snow but featured a gorgeous view of a lake with a large pool in the backyard.

Jordyn and the NBA player made their relationship Instagram official during a trip to Mexico in late September 2020. “I found you, then I found me,” the fitness enthusiast captioned a loved-up photo. Karl-Anthony made his own post with “love” as the geotag and captioned it,” “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”

“We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra at the time about her boyfriend. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

The Los Angeles native is in a great place two years after her salacious night out with Tristan, 29, which resulted in her falling out with the famous family. Although Jordyn doesn’t seem to have any relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan these days, Khloé, 36, shut down a fan saying the scandal ended Kylie and Jordyn’s longtime friendship.

“So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?” an Instagram user commented on Khloé’s post of a promo for season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which included Tristan, on February 18.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Khloé responded to the rude comment. “Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

The Good American founder noted she loves Kylie “unconditionally” and will “support her in everything she wants to do” in life. “That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!!!” KoKo continued. “She is my life partner, and I will always respect what she chooses.”

That being said, Khloé hinted at her feud with Jordyn being over. “I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all,” she concluded her lengthy comment. “Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”

It looks like everyone is ready to leave the past in the past.