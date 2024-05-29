Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Plans to Marry Josh Connor

Kevin Costner‘s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner already plans to marry her new boyfriend and the actor’s former friend Josh Connor, according to a new report.

“Josh knows he can give her what Kevin didn’t, even though he is a high-powered executive with his own demanding career,” a source told The Daily Mail on Wednesday, May 29, about the financier and the former handbag designer.

“He also knows how important her children are to her – as his are to him. Trying to blend two families isn’t easy but she’s worth it,” the outlet said of their plans to marry.

Christine, 50, shares three children with Kevin, 69,: sons Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and daughter Grace Avery, 13. Josh, 49, has three kids: daughter Lily, 20, son John, 18 and daughter Abigail, 13, from a previous marriage.

The couple went to dinner over Memorial Day weekend in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com. The duo arrived at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club with Grace and Abigail for dinner. Christine’s sons later dropped by to pick up a takeout order in their dad’s Ford F-150 truck.

The kids just returned from visiting their dad in France at the Cannes Film Festival. They posed on the red carpet with the Yellowstone star at a May 19 screening of his new film, Horizon: An American Saga.

Getty Images

“Christine herself said Josh is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. It’s not like Christine is at home wishing she was in the glitz and glamour of Cannes; she would much rather be walking on the beach barefoot with Josh,” an insider told the outlet.

“But she said she is happy for Kevin. Horizon has been his everything for so long, and she’s glad all the kids could be there to support him,” the source added. However, the project is what allegedly doomed their marriage.

“Christine said Kevin’s obsession with Horizon took precedence over their marriage and that’s what caused the rift between them,” the source shared. “It was all about what he wanted, and every conversation led back to his pet project. She said she always supported his dreams, but it was a one-way street.”

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1, 2023, after 18 years of marriage. Things got messy almost immediately, when in June, the Waterworld star filed a declaration with the court to request that Christine vacate their home in Carpinteria, California. Josh was close friends with both Kevin and Christine and lived near their property.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Josh and Christine raised eyebrows after they took a Hawaiian vacation together in July 2023, although they claimed to still be just friends at the time.

After the photos of Josh and Christine in Hawaii surfaced, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in August 2023 that Kevin didn’t “know what to think or who to trust” regarding their relationship.

“Kevin’s stunned that Josh, whom Kevin has known for years and considers a very good friend, would go on vacation with Christine,” the insider said. “Kevin’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working.”

The duo began dating in September 2023 after Christine and Kevin settled their divorce. It was finalized in February.