Kevin Costner‘s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly dating the actor’s formerly close friend and neighbor, who resided on the Yellowstone star’s Carpinteria, California, ranch.

Christine, 49, ​has been seeing Josh Connor “since she split from Kevin,” a friend of the former handbag designer told People on Tuesday, January 16.

“Josh was initially just a friend,” her pal continued, adding, Christine “likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

The pair raised eyebrows in mid-July when they jetted off on a Hawaiian vacation together two months after Christine filed for divorce. “Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “He’s sick over it.”

Christine’s tropical getaway with 68-year-old Kevin’s businessman pal “is a huge slap in the face” the insider said at the time. “Kevin’s stunned that Josh, whom Kevin has known for years and considers a very good friend, would go on vacation with Christine. Kevin’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working.”

Christine filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, at the Santa Barbara County courthouse after 18 years of marriage. The following day, Kevin’s rep responded, telling TMZ, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” adding, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Following the filing, an insider told In Touch exclusively, “I believe they did have counseling, even though it’s not one of Kevin’s favorite things to do. Put it this way, neither of them really wanted a divorce. They tried to make it work, but they both decided it was time and the best thing to do for the entire family.”

The former couple share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Kevin has four adult children from his marriage to ex-wife Cindy Costner, whom he was wed to from 1978 to 1994.

Kevin and Christine “brought up [divorce] before, usually during an argument or a heated discussion, but none of their friends ever thought it would actually happen,” the insider added.

After a contentious battle over child support, the former couple settled their divorce in September 2023, although the terms remained sealed. Kevin had a prenup in place when he married Christine in 2004. He has since been linked to singer Jewel.