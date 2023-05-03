A mutual decision. Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, “tried to make [their marriage] work” before getting a divorce, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“I believe they did have counseling, even though it’s not one of Kevin’s favorite things to do,” the source says about the former couple, adding, “Put it this way, neither of them really wanted a divorce. They tried to make it work, but they both decided it was time and the best thing to do for the entire family.”

Kevin, 68, and Christine, 49, “brought up [divorce] before, usually during an argument or a heated discussion, but none of their friends ever thought it would actually happen,” the insider adds.

The A-list couple shocked fans everywhere when Christine filed for divorce at the Santa Barbara County courthouse on Monday, May 1, after 18 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed the following day.

Reps for Kevin and Christine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment at the time.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep told TMZ on Tuesday, May 2. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine share sons Cayden and Hayes in addition to daughter Grace. The Academy Award winner also shares children Annie Costner, Lily Costner, Joe Costner and Liam Costner with ex-wife Cindy Costner, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1994.

This isn’t the first time Kevin and Christine have split. Four years after they officially began dating, the Dances With Wolves actor and the Cat Bag Couture founder briefly separated in 2003 but reunited shortly afterward and tied the knot in September 2004.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine,” Kevin explained to Closer in June 2018. “[She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father.”

After they took time apart, the Dragonfly star realized that he couldn’t see a future without Christine.

“I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’” he added. “That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”