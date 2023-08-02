Revenge romance? Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, jetted to Hawaii in mid-July for a bikini filled beach vacation with Kevin’s close friend Josh Connor. “Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “He’s sick over it.”

The Oscar winner, 68, has spent the last several weeks fighting Christine (mother to his kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13; he has four other children with two other exes) over child support and living arrangements, agreeing to pay his ex more than $129,000 a month — but also winning the right to boot her from their Carpinteria, California, estate, which she reportedly refused to leave.

But Christine’s island getaway with Kevin’s financier pal “is a huge slap in the face” for the Yellowstone star, says the source. “Kevin’s stunned that Josh, whom Kevin has known for years and considers a very good friend, would go on vacation with Christine. Kevin’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working.”