Yellowstone star Kevin Costner had ​qualms about his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner and friend Josh Connor before the couple went public with their romance.

“Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25. “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

The Daily Mail reported on January 16 that Christine, 49, was seen dropping Josh, 49, off at his home, which is just five minutes from her own home. This wasn’t the first set of photos of Josh and Christine together, either. They were also spotted in July 2023, just two months after Christine filed for divorce, vacationing together in Hawaii, along with Christine’s daughter, Grace, and Josh’s daughter, Abigail, who ​are both young teens.

After the photos of Josh and Christine in Hawaii surfaced, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in August 2023 that Kevin didn’t “know what to think or who to trust” regarding their relationship.

“Kevin’s stunned that Josh, whom Kevin has known for years and considers a very good friend, would go on vacation with Christine,” the insider continued. “Kevin’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. If Christine’s doing this to upset Kevin, it’s working.”

The Let Him Go star reportedly lost his temper in July 2023 when he believed Christine was possibly cheating on him with another man named Daniel Starr. Daniel was renting the guest house on Kevin and Christine’s property, and Christine’s decision to cut back on visiting Kevin on the set of Yellowstone sparked suspicion.

“Kevin and Christine were both friendly with [Daniel,]” a separate source revealed to In Touch on July 11, 2023. “He felt she was inappropriate in leaning on other people, and he believes that caused her to file so abruptly. That’s why he released a statement after she filed saying ‘circumstances beyond his control transpired.’”

Daniel, however, denied ever having any sort of inappropriate relationship with Christine.

“I am simply a renter,” the tech entrepreneur told In Touch and added, having been through a divorce himself, “I’m sure it’s a trying time for their family. I hope Mr. Costner and his wife can amicably resolve their differences. I wish them peace.”

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May 2023 after 19 years together, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the situation devolved into a messy legal battle over child support and finances. They finalized their divorce in September.