Kevin Costner has been known for his “leading man” movie roles since the late ‘80s, with hits like The Untouchables, Field of Dreams, Dances With Wolves and The Bodyguard solidifying his superstar status. He has since taken his Academy Award-winning acting skills to the small screen with his current starring role in Yellowstone on Paramount. On top of that, Kevin has dabbled in music, directing and business, so his wealth today isn’t too surprising.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Kevin’s net worth and how he makes money. Plus, see how much he’ll be spending in child support to his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, amid their divorce.

What Is Kevin Costner’s Net Worth?

Kevin Costner has a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, in court documents from Kevin and Christine’s divorce, Christine claimed the actor is worth “at least $400 million,” Yahoo reported. In Touch‘s request for legal documents has not been fulfilled as of publication.

How Does Kevin Costner Make Money?

Kevin has become a jack of all trades within the entertainment industry. Most of his money appears to come from his acting work, including both film and TV. Kevin makes $1.3 million per episode of Yellowstone, putting him among the highest-paid actors on TV, according to Variety. He has also produced and directed several projects, including Dances With Wolves, The Postman and Open Range.

Kevin also dabbles with music as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for his country rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. The group has released five studio albums and has gone on tour.

Beyond the entertainment industry, Kevin has become quite the entrepreneur. He has opened several businesses, including Midnight Star Casino and Restaurant, which he sold in 2020, and an attraction called Tatanka: The Story of the Bison in Deadwood, South Dakota. Kevin also launched an environmental cleanup company called Costner in Nevada Corporation.

Finally, Kevin owns a stunning home in Aspen, Colorado, called the Dunbar Ranch. The 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house comes with a river house, a lake house, a baseball field, a sledding hill, a tubing track, a private ice rink and more. Kevin rents the property out for upwards of $30,000 per night, according to CNW. Kevin also rents out a beachfront property in Carpinteria, California.

In the divorce court documents, Christine revealed that Kevin made about $19.5 million in 2022, and his family spent more than $500,000 per month in expenses.

How Much Does Kevin Costner Have to Pay in Child Support?

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin after 18 years of marriage on May 1, 2023, In Touch confirmed at the time. However, the decision to end the marriage was allegedly mutual.

“Put it this way, neither of them really wanted a divorce. They tried to make it work, but they both decided it was time and the best thing to do for the entire family,” a source told In Touch.

The split has since become messy and complicated, with cheating accusations and Christine’s financial demands. She was initially seeking $248,444 per month in child support for their three teenage kids, Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

However, on July 11, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that Kevin would have to pay $129,755 per month in child support, which is less than half of Christine’s request. Kevin and Christine will split the cost of their children’s sports, health care and extracurriculars. Kevin must also pay $200,000 in attorney’s fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.