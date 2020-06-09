Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

From centerfold to soccer mom! Kendra Wilkinson has come a long way since her days at the Playboy mansion. Today, the Girls Next Door alum is the proud mother of her two children — son Hank, 10, and daughter Alijah, 6 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett.

The former reality star and the athlete first got married in 2009 but started to experience marital troubles in 2014 after the former NFL player was involved in an alleged cheating scandal. The former playmate filed for divorce in 2018 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The coparents finalized their divorce in February 2019, but they do their best to get along for the sake of their children.

Kendra loves “spending so much time” with her kids amid quarantine, she exclusively told In Touch in April. “It’s actually been really incredible … Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer.”

Scroll below to learn a little bit about Kendra’s kids.

Little Hank Is a Competitor Like His Daddy

The former flames welcomed their son in December 2009 and he instantly picked up his parents’ competitive edge. The little boy is quite the athlete and Kendra often posts photos at his soccer games. “This goal was worth posting. My beast boy out there killin it,” the blonde beauty captioned a video of Little Hank scoring a goal in 2018. He also loves playing hockey and his mom revealed he was MVP of his team in 2019.

In addition to being a competitor, he’s also taken a liking to the arts. “Hank is a very serious, old soul kinda kid. [He didn’t] really have interest in listening to music but when he found the keyboard/piano things changed,” Kendra shared in February. “He likes to create and perform music.”

Alijah Definitely Takes After Her Mommy

Alijah completed the Baskett family after her birth in 2014. Like her mom, the cutie has a love for athletics but also enjoys embracing her girly side. She loves a good princess dress and is a big fan of the Frozen franchise. In April, Kendra shared a sweet moment in which she got a manicure from her daughter. “The makeover that Alijah gave me yesterday gave me life.”

Like her brother, Alijah is also interested in music and takes piano lessons. “She wants to express everything creatively and sing [and] perform like a Broadway musical star,” Kendra said, adding she “reminds me of a little Taylor Swift.” It looks like Kendra has raised some wonderful kids!