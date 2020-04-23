The mom next door! Kendra Wilkinson loves “spending so much time” with her two children, Hank, 10, and Alijah, 5, amid the coronavirus quarantine. “It’s actually been really incredible,” the 34-year-old exclusively tells In Touch.

“Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer,” the blonde bombshell explains while promoting her Kendra Wilkinson x ShoeDazzle spring collection. “My family and I are staying safe by just truly staying inside! We are doing our best to stay as active as possible — we do family workouts every day which is so important and healthy for your body and your mind … and to work off all the treats we’ve been baking!”

Courtesy of ShoeDazzle

Kendra says her family’s favorite quarantine activities include playing in the backyard and kicking their soccer ball around. “I find we’re having fun being active but still chatting the entire time and just having fun!”

In an effort to not pack on the pounds while social distancing, the former reality star says she’s been trying new workouts to keep things interesting. “Whether it’s playing sports with the Hank and Alijah outside or doing some morning yoga to stretch. Switching out the workouts helps me from getting bored.”

Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Clearly, Kendra has come a long way from her days as a Playboy playmate. However, she’s stayed true to her fun and spunky personality. With Kendra’s new shoe collection, she hopes to help women like herself balance their mommy style with their inner diva. “Us moms deserve to look cute, too!” she says.

On April 16, she gave fans a glimpse of her sultry side. “Random selfie. No kids and finding my woman fire today, LOL,” she wrote on a photo highlighting her long, flowing locks. “Dancing in the mirror and playing around with my sexy side. Lord knows that’s where I need [the] most help.”

Of course, her fans gushed over her beauty in the comments. “Not fair. You’re not supposed to look this pretty in quarantine,” one user wrote. Another added, “You’re on fire!!! Loving this picture!!”

We’re happy to hear this hot mama and her family are doing just fine in at home.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

