Ready to walk down the aisle again? Nearly three years after her divorce from Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson opened up about the idea of getting remarried.

“Yeah, that’s all I want,” the former Playboy model, 36, revealed during the Wednesday, November 17, episode of the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” while discussing her dating life. “F—k the dating, like, screw all that. I don’t want to get to know 10,000 people. It’s just I’m going to live and if one person suits me, then that person’s going to be it.”

While the Kendra Sells Hollywood star is ready to tie the knot again following her April 2018 split from the 39-year-old former professional football player, she admitted that she isn’t very active on the dating scene.

“I don’t date, no,” the California native added. “I went out, I was at the car wash the other day and sitting there [was] this really good-looking [man] … I still think some guys are cute. I’m like, ‘Oh good, the guy’s cute.’ He comes over and he sits down, and he is like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’”

The Kendra on Top alum replied, “Sure, why not” to the man’s invitation to get coffee together, but said she did not “see things as a date.”

“So, then I go and get coffee and we’re just hanging out talking,” Wilkinson continued. “Nothing’s weird. Nothing’s about dating. And then, I get this message last night like, ‘Hey, so what’s your love language?’ I’m like, ‘What the f—k does that mean?’ … What the f—k are people talking about nowadays? What the f—k is a love language? Oh, my God. I can’t.”

The Sliding into Home author further explained that, in terms of a prospective relationship, she’s looking for “anything that doesn’t waste my time.”

“It’s just, like, everybody’s a waste of time. It doesn’t make sense. So, if it’s worth my time, I don’t see it as dating, I just see a natural evolution if someone’s just cool,” Wilkinson said. “I don’t really, like, see things that way. I just live. I just, honest to God, live and live naturally.”

The Being Kendra writer continued at the time, “I don’t have a type or anything like that. I am attracted to someone right now that’s, like, someone they probably wouldn’t even understand, or all different, but I don’t date. Because this is the thing: No one gets to label my time as a f—king date unless I f—king agree to a goddamn date.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The real estate agent was previously married to Baskett from 2009 to 2018 and the exes share son Hank, 11, and daughter Alijah, 6.

“It’s actually been really incredible,” the Girls Next Door alum previously gushed to In Touch in April 2020 about spending quality time with her kids amid quarantine. “Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer. My family and I are staying safe by just truly staying inside! We are doing our best to stay as active as possible — we do family workouts every day which is so important and healthy for your body and your mind … and to work off all the treats we’ve been baking!”