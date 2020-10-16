Keeping it in the past. Kendra Wilkinson “will never” get back together with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, a source exclusively tells In Touch about her views on reconciling after they finalized their divorce in February 2019.

The former Playboy playmate, 35, and Hank are still coparenting their two kids, Hank Baskett Jr., 10, and 6-year-old daughter, Alijah, “very well” at the moment, says the insider, and they have no intention of rekindling their romance.

“Kendra is over that chapter of her life,” adds the source. As for whether she is dating, the former Girls Next Door star is “going through a phase where she doesn’t care about a relationship and her head is just not in that space right now.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Instead, the E! alum is working hard to advance herself while raising her children. “She’s focused on doing things for her mental and physical health and for her kids. She has her kids every other week and is super engaged with them,” the insider says about her current setup with the former NFL star, 38. “On her weeks off, she goes hiking and on walks and is focused on her real estate career.”

The Kendra on Top personality officially became a single woman earlier this year, after the duo filed paperwork to legally separate at the L.A. County Superior Court. Kendra and the ex-Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver began the process back in 2018, however it was extended due to some of their clerical errors.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amid the big changes, the blonde beauty posted a message on Instagram about her well-being and revealed it took some time to adjust.

“The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good,” Kendra wrote in February 2019. “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and are back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason.”

More recently, Kendra confirmed Hank is very much an active participant in their children’s lives in July, writing, “He is still the best father in the world.”