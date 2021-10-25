Jennifer Saginor Says She Was Surrounded by ‘Group Sex’ and Drugs at Age 6 in Playboy Mansion

Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Hugh Hefner’s personal physician, detailed the free-for-all lifestyle she witnessed at the Playboy Mansion when she was just a child in a new tell-all interview.

“At age 6, I would walk into these scenarios where people were in the Grotto involved in group sex,” Saginor, 51, said during her appearance on The Doctors, which aired on Monday, October 25.

YouTube; Inset: Shutterstock

Saginor said she often used to roam around the late magazine icon’s sprawling Los Angeles estate because her father was always there, working as Hefner’s doctor and close friend.

“I would see people doing cocaine, quaaludes, shots of heroin, Demerol,” she claimed.

Saginor alleged that orgies and rampant drug use were something she routinely walked in on, also explaining how witnessing it all led her down her own path of addiction, sex and intimacy issues.

“By 11, I was very addicted to these prescription medications,” she added.

Saginor ultimately walked away from the lifestyle at the Playboy mansion, citing the “cult-like mentality” as one of the reasons she wanted to move on and focus on her college goals.

“The loyalty was always supposed to be to the men, not to the women,” she claimed in a sneak peek clip obtained exclusively by In Touch before the interview aired, alleging that Hefner French-kissed her when she was a kid. “I thought it was weird as a child. I just knew most men didn’t kiss like that.”

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

“By the time I was 14, I became very close to Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend,” Saginor continued. “She was in her early 20s. I remember starting off in the game room, playing Pac-Man, and then, we ordered strawberry daiquiris and that led into my first sexual encounter with a woman.”

Saginor said that despite her hardships and addiction struggles, she found a way to find inner peace and happiness after the experience. Saginor has now been sober for almost 12 years.