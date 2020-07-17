Coparenting for the win! Kendra Wilkinson said her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, is still very much involved in their children’s lives following their divorce.

“He is still the best father in the world,” the former playmate, 35, wrote to a fan who asked if the businessman, 37, was still in the picture.

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

The fan’s inquiry comes after the Girls Next Door alum shared some photos from her fun-filled summer with their kids — Hank, 10, and Alijah, 6. “Summer 2020 has been pretty good so far while trying to stay safe from the virus,” she captioned the series of pictures, none of which included the former athlete. “So blessed being their mama and having to amazing kids … brings me life during these times at all times LOL. Hope you all are finding some fun under the sun this summer!!”

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Kendra filed for divorce from the athlete in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. They finalized their breakup in February 2019 and have been working on coparenting their two kids ever since.

Although Kendra and Hank put their children before themselves, the exes clearly aren’t as close as they once were. On Father’s Day, the model refrained from giving the dad a shout-out for his day of honor, and instead praised her best friend Jessica Hall on Instagram.

Luckily, Kendra has her bestie to lean on while living life as a single parent. In June, the blonde bombshell exclusively revealed to In Touch she and her gal pal often gossip about her the men she is dating. “I [call] my best friend and updated her on my love life,” she said at the time, revealing she’s been sending “hot pictures” to a “male friend.”

While the reality star is slowly getting back on the dating scene following her divorce, her children are her top priority. In April, she told In Touch she loves “spending so much time” with kids and is grateful for their days at home together during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s actually been really incredible.”

We’re happy to hear Kendra and Hank are still on good terms following their split.