Kendra Wilkinson Gets ‘Pooped On’ at the Beach, Kids Think It’s Funny: See the Hilarious Video

Bullseye! Former Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson revealed a bird took care of business and dropped a little surprise right on her face in a hilarious video shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 30. While it’s a sign of good luck, the 35-year-old was not very happy, although her kids got a kick out of the ordeal.

“I got pooped on! I got pooped on! A bird just pooped in my eye! Ew!!” the reality star yelled into the camera as she placed a cloth over her eye. “Hank, you think that’s funny? You think that’s funny? It’s not funny!” She said as she pointed the camera to her 10-year-old son who was clearly amused as he relaxed in the sand. “You think that’s funny?!” The mom of two asked her daughter, Alijah, 6. “Yes, it is,” the little girl responded before she ran off to go play.

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Despite the slight hiccup in her beach day, Kendra continued to have fun in the sun with her kids. The blonde bombshell has loved “spending so much time” with her children amid the coronavirus quarantine. “It’s actually been really incredible,” she exclusively told In Touch in April.

“Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer,” the Kendra on Top alum continued. “My family and I are staying safe by just truly staying inside! We are doing our best to stay as active as possible — we do family workouts every day which is so important and healthy for your body and your mind … and to work off all the treats we’ve been baking!”

Kendra explained she and her children have fun “being active” but they still “[chat] the entire time” while working up a sweat. “Whether it’s playing sports with Hank and Alijah outside or doing some morning yoga to stretch. Switching out the workouts helps me from getting bored.”

Courtesy Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Now that the quarantine has been lifted, Kendra and her kids appear to be taking advantage of all the activities the outdoors offers. On June 20, the model posed with her kids in front of a scenic backdrop. “No summer camp? Looks like I gotta step up and get creative … Camp Mama,” she captioned the photo shared to Instagram.

It looks like she is doing her best to keep busy!