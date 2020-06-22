Out of sight, out of mind. Kendra Wilkinson snubbed her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, on Father’s Day. The former playmate celebrated her best friend Jessica Hall’s birthday instead of giving the father of her children a shout-out.

“Happy birthday to my ride or die @iamjessicahall love you, Jess,” the blonde beauty, 35, wrote to her pal on Sunday, June 21. The former Girls Next Door star shared a series of photos of the besties to celebrate her special day.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While Kendra showed love to her longtime pal, her ex stayed quiet on his day of celebration. The former flames first tied the knot in 2009 before they started experiencing marriage woes following the athlete’s alleged cheating scandal in 2014. Kendra filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. The coparents finalized their split in February 2019. While the exes do their best to stay civil for their two children — Hank, 10, and Alijah, 6 — they clearly aren’t as close as they once were.

Luckily, the bombshell still has the support of her BFF. She exclusively revealed to In Touch her day one is always there to gossip about the men she is dating. “I called my best friend and updated her on my love life!” Kendra said of her latest phone call on June 12. She even revealed she’s been sending some “hot pictures” to a “male friend.”

In September 2019, Jessica shared the kind of guy she hopes the mom of two will end up with. “She wants a guy that just wants to go camping and wants to take her and barbecue,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s so simple and I think a lot of people don’t realize that about her, but she really wants the ultimate family guy and it’s what she’s always dreamed of and what she’s going to continue to want, so I like that it has not changed and she has not changed. I want to see her with a family man because that’s all that she wants. She doesn’t want the spotlight or the crazy success.”

Previously, the former Kendra on Top star was romantically linked to Donald “DJ” Friese after they were spotted at her Endless Summer Bash party in 2019. Before things fizzled out, she attended his family game night that same summer. Since then, it seems she’s stayed single and has been focusing on being a mom.

Despite Kendra’s tumultuous love life, her children are clearly her main priority.