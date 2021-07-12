Kendall Jenner Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Top While Braless at Las Vegas Club

Being a model, Kendall Jenner definitely knows how to wear clothes off the runway! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads on July 11 when she was spotted at a Las Vegas club opening rocking a see-through shirt and going braless.

Kendall, 25, and her friend, Justine Skye, were photographed attending the grand opening of the Wynn Hotel’s new club, Delilah.

The catwalk queen stunned in a black sheer top and matching pants. She opted not to wear a bra, and white sandals peeked out from below her pants. Kendall added a touch of bling with a variety of silver rings and hoop earrings.

Justine, 25, added some color to her look and wore a black tank, bright blue jeans and a metallic scarf for the evening.

The club opening brought together many A-listers such as Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, pals Travis Barker, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, Ariel Winter and the Chainsmokers.

It was a special night for Kendall as the club served her tequila brand, 818 tequila.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, previously donned the sheer outfit last year during a dinner outing at Nobu. The 23-year-old entrepreneur, however, wore a nude bra underneath her shirt.

In June, Kylie and Kendall partied together for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday bash in Hollywood.

Kenny got ready with Hailey, 24, for the party and shared their celebration looks on their Instagram Stories beforehand. The two matched in black and white crop tops and matching pants.

Just a month earlier, Kendall got candid about her anxiety during the debut episode of her Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series with Vogue.

“There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate,” she told psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula. “I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl.”

The E! personality added, “I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Keep scrolling to see pics of Kendall from the evening!